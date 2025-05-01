Barsdall city workers, other agencies fixing Waxhoma Dam breach

BARNSDALL, Okla. — A day after a breach in the Waxhoma dam, Barnsdall leaders said they met with state and federal officials and started work on a temporary fix.

A patch placed on the dam in 2021 breached on April 30th due to heavy rainfall. Barnsdall Mayor Johnny Kelley said, as of May 1, there is no chance of a complete dam failure.

WATCH: 2 News reported on the breach the day it happened:

NATURE STRIKES AGAIN: Barnsdall faces flooding after Waxhoma dam breach

Jay D. Cole lives in Barnsdall and grew up there. Cole said he couldn't stand to see his hometown like this.

"We've got to get it fixed some way or another," said Cole.

KJRH

Cole said the only thing the community can do is wait, "Nothing that anybody can do except be patient. Wait on the government or something to find us some money to fix it."

Kelley told 2 News that he saw a breach like this coming for years. Kelley said a lack of funding prevented a permanent solution for the dam.

"We're just trying to repair this so we can keep people drinking water... At this time, there is no chance of a complete failure," said Kelley.

Kelley confirmed that city workers and Osage County Emergency Management started working on the temporary fix. He said they're waiting on the design for a permanent fix to be approved by the Army Corps of Engineers and the Oklahoma Rural Water Association.

KJRH

Like they've done before, Cole said the community will stay strong, "This community is strong, I mean everybody pitches together and helps each other, we'll be fine."

To stay updated with the Osage County Emergency Management, clickhere.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

