Green Country utility crews prep for lowest temperatures in three winters

TULSA, Okla. — Energy companies across Green Country are gearing up to keep their customers warm and out of the dark this winter.

2 News Oklahoma asked three utility companies what advancements they've made since February 2021, when tens of thousands in the area lost power during sub-freezing temperatures.

OG&E said it has adopted cutting-edge technology to better serve its customers.

"We've made the grid smarter with automated technology," said Carson Cunningham, a company spokesperson. "It's able to pinpoint trouble areas where power outages occur, and we're able to reroute power smartly, quickly.”

OG&E customers can see real-time updates to the company's grid on its website.

Oklahoma Natural Gas (ONG) said it bolstered its supplies.

“We've expanded the sources where we get natural gas outside of our region," said Public Relations Manager, Chad Previch. "We also increased the storage that we have. So we start purchasing our natural gas in the spring when prices tend to be cheaper, and then we store that gas. We’ve increased that for times like this.”

Previch said customers enjoy a 99% reliability rate due it its underground infrastructure.

Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) said it introduced a new energy source to its grid.

“We've also added more than 800 megawatts of wind power, of fuel-free power to our portfolio, which gives our customers sort of a natural barrier against the spikes in natural gas prices," said Wayne Greene, the company's Regional Communications Manager.

Greene said PSO plans to more than double its megawatts of wind power by 2026.

To read PSO's winter safety tips, click here.

