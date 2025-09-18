'Great day to be in Tulsa': Tulsans celebrate 918 Day

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans celebrated their roots and put the city front and center with 918 Day. It's Tulsa's official city holiday, held each year on Sept. 18. It celebrates the 918 area code and local businesses.

2 News went to Circle Cinema in Kendall-Whittier. Bailey Hawkins with the nonprofit said they're celebrating with the 918 Film Fest, highlighting movies shot in Green County and featuring local filmmakers.

"A lot of these stories really celebrate… What it means to be an Oklahoman," said Hawkins.

2 News went downtown and ran into Sofia Garcia.

"We should celebrate our communities and our people," said Garcia.

KJRH

Garcia said ready for the festival on Sept. 18 at Chapman Green, hosted by the Downtown Tulsa Partnership and packed with performances, artists, and vendors.

"Meet new people and come together as a community to celebrate," said Garcia.

The holiday started in 2018 from the mayor's office. Mayor Monroe Nichols celebrated by visiting schools, businesses, and first responders.

"It really is about how we lift up our commitment to kids, how we think about small businesses that make this community great," said Nichols.

Small businesses like Fulton Street Books and Coffee in Greenwood.

Where they had an adult bookfair, games, and special drinks, the owner, Onikah Asamoa-Caesar, said the holiday was special to her.

"It's a great day, 918 day is always a great day to be in Tulsa," said Asamoa-Caesar.

Asamoa-Caesar added that the holiday was about the people who work hard to make Tulsa home.

"It's special to be able to commemorate, celebrate, all the things 918," said Asamoa-Caesar.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

