GRDA police report drownings at Grand Lake, Flint Creek

GROVE, Okla — The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department is searching waters at Grand Lake when a man did not resurface after jumping off of a boat on July 4.

Witnesses told officers they saw the man jump into the water to help a child who fell off something being towed behind the boat and he did not resurface.

Officers responded to the scene and immediately began to search for the man, but are still working.

Officers also responded to a drowning at Flint Creek Waterpark in Colcord.

They said citizens pulled a 26-year-old man from the water and started CPR.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical services.

