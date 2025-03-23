Grass fire causes evacuations at RV park in Mayes County; residents allowed to return

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — A dozen agencies responded to a grassfire at Plumtree RV Park south of Salina in Mayes County March 22.

Salina Fire Department says seven RV homes and three vehicles were destroyed, and ten acres were burned.

Residents were evacuated for safety but allowed to return after the fire was contained.

Salina Assistant Fire Chief Garrett Ball said “It was a huge fire load when we first arrived where we initially set up we actually had to back out. Our truck ended up being too close to the fire. The wind down in that bottom where it was at it created its own wind, and it was pushing the fire back toward us.”

SFD says there was talk of a controlled burn, but the cause is still under investigation.

Salina’s assistant fire chief said the wind made things difficult, but thankfully, no one was injured.

