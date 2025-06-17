TULSA, Okla. — A new GRAND Mental Health clinic will now be on wheels.

GRAND is partnering with the Caring Foundation to launch a mobile mental health clinic aimed at reaching people in rural eastern Oklahoma.

2 News visited the van to see how it will serve those in need, one mile at a time.

“It’s literally removing barriers to care," Brooke Townsend of Oklahoma Caring Foundation said.

GRAND Mental Health, BlueCross BlueShield, and the Oklahoma Caring Foundation are joining forces to remove obstacles and bring mental health resources to those who struggle to access them.

RIBBON CUTTING MENTAL HEALTH VAN

Amy Garrison, the Chief Officer for the northeastern region of GRAND, says the pilot program began when they identified a need in rural counties.

“In rural Oklahoma, sometimes people must travel 70 to 100 miles to find a clinic. So having the van allows us to bring services directly to the communities,” Garrison said.

WATCH: GRAND Mental Health launches mobile clinic to serve rural Eastern Oklahoma

GRAND Mental Health launches mobile clinic to serve rural Eastern Oklahoma

The van will travel to Craig, Delaware, Mayes, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Tulsa, Nowata, Rogers, and Washington counties to help anyone in need of mental health services.

Services will begin soon and will run Monday through Friday, offering free mental health screenings, consultations, housing and job placement support, and access to resources.

INSIDE OF NEW MENTAL HEALTH VAN

“When our doors open and people are out in the community, they’re able to stop by, learn more about GRAND Mental Health, and if they have time, we can even begin screenings on the spot,” Garrison explained.

Brooke Townsend, Executive Director of the Caring Foundation, says the puzzle pieces painted on the van are more than just artwork.

KJRH

“I think it’s really fitting that the artwork on the van is made of puzzle pieces, because mental health is a key piece of our overall health,” Townsend said.

Putting the pieces together across Green Country to build a better life for everyone.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

