Governor Kevin Stitt responds to Supreme Court draft leak

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt responded after news broke that a leaked opinion draft suggested the court was preparing to overrule the landmark Roe v. Wade case earlier this week.

Politico originally broke the viral news of the leaked draft that drew a firestorm of debate on social media.

U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts has since authenticated the draft opinion and announced an investigation has been launched to figure out who leaked the document.

Stitt had this to say about the leak, in how it concerns to Oklahoma:

Here's the thing, people think this is a debate about abortion across the country. All the Supreme court is saying, which if the leaked brief is the actual decision, is the right decision.



It basically says this decision belongs to the states with the people. Because we do not believe that nine unelected people could make a decision for all of Oklahoma. So we believe that should be a decision by every single state and every state can do things differently.



In Oklahoma, I've been very clear. I don't believe in abortion. We're trying to do everything we can to get it out of our state. Other states can do things differently, but the Supreme Court hopefully will make the right decision to push that back down to the states.

Stitt signed a bill on Tuesday that mirrors a Texas law that bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

He also has approved multiple new abortion-restricting laws over the last few months, including a "trigger law" that would immediately take effect if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

