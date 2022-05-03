What happens to abortion in Oklahoma if SCOTUS overturns Roe v. Wade?

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma is one of at least 13 states prepared to act on a potential change to federal abortion law.

The leak of a U.S. Supreme Court opinion on Monday night suggested the conservative-leaning court is prepared to overturn landmark cases Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

MORE >>> US Supreme Court authenticates draft opinion in abortion case, launches investigation into leak

Oklahoma's Republican-led legislature and Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt approved multiple new abortion-restricting laws over the last few months, including a "trigger law" that would immediately take effect if those cases are overturned.

Stitt signed Senate Bill 1555 on April 29, saying any decision by the high court that partially or fully overturns the Roe and Casey rulings would automatically prohibit abortions in Oklahoma.

The governor already signed a bill that would make performing an abortion a felony. That law would usually be struck down in court, but a change to Roe v. Wade could lead it to be upheld.

Two other anti-abortion bills mirror Texas bans that are in place, banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, and another that bans essentially all abortions. The former is awaiting Stitt's signature while the latter is still in the state legislature.

President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer both vowed to work on codifying Roe v. Wade into law, but that effort is likely to be filibustered by Republican lawmakers.

