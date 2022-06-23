Police: Woman passed out with kids in car on Highway 169

TULSA, Okla. — A woman is facing child endangerment charges after police say she passed out while driving with children in the car on a Tulsa highway.

Tulsa police officers responded to multiple calls about a driver passed out in the middle lane of southbound Highway 169 near the 51st Street exit around 5:50 p.m. Officers arrived to find the car stopped in the middle of rush hour traffic with a long line of drivers stopped behind it.

Police say they found 20-year-old Ariana Walker passed out in the driver's seat and another woman passed out in the passenger seat. Two children — ages six years old and two months old — were asleep in car seats in the back seat.

The car doors were locked and Walker had her foot on the brake.

Officers pulled a patrol car directly in front of Walker's car so they could stop her car when she woke up and started driving forward. Police quickly got her to put the car in park.

The children weren't hurt and were taken to a family member's house. Police say Walker failed field sobriety tests.

She's facing charges on two complaints of child endangerment and one count of driving under the influence under 21 years of age.

Walker's Native American status will turn the case over to tribal authorities.

