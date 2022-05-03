Biden responds to report that Roe could be overturned

President Joe Biden responded to a report by Politico that suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide.

Politico obtained a draft opinion that shows a majority of justices will vote to overturn Roe.

The president noted that it's unclear whether the draft reflects the court's final decision. Opinions can change during the drafting process.

"I believe that a woman’s right to choose is fundamental, Roe has been the law of the land for almost fifty years, and basic fairness and the stability of our law demand that it not be overturned," Biden stated.

Biden said his administration created a Gender Policy Council and will be ready with options when a ruling is issued.

He added that lawmakers and voters need to act to secure abortion rights.

"It will fall on voters to elect pro-choice officials this November," Biden said. "At the federal level, we will need more pro-choice Senators and a pro-choice majority in the House to adopt legislation that codifies Roe, which I will work to pass and sign into law."