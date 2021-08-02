Gov. Stitt returns from trip abroad, briefed on Oklahoma COVID-19 surge

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt returned to the state Monday and received a briefing on the surging COVID-19 situation.

Stitt had been in Azerbaijan last week visiting to discuss the state's longstanding partnership.

The governor said on his Twitter account Monday that he had returned home and received an in-person briefing on the latest COVID-19 cases from Oklahoma State Commissioner of Health Dr. Lance Frye.

"We will continue to make the right decisions at the right time based on the data from our state," Stitt said.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 720 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of July 31 -- the first time there had been more than 700 since mid-February.

State health officials have estimated that 99% of those hospitalized have not received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Before his trip to Azerbaijan, Stitt said he had no plans to declare another state of emergency in response to the growing virus cases.

"Again, this is about personal responsibility and freedoms," Stitt said in Tulsa on July 23.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases in Oklahoma has risen from 560.7 daily on July 15 to 1,351.3 on July 29, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

