Gov. Stitt picks 2026 ballot for minimum wage question

OKLAHOMA CITY — State Question 832 will be up for a vote on June 16, 2026, according to an Executive Order from Governor Kevin Stitt.

The question would raise the minimum wage in Oklahoma to $15 by 2029 through the Oklahoma Minimum Wage Act (OMWA).

Also, if passed, beginning in 2030, the minimum wage would automatically increase based on the increase in the cost of living, if any, as measured by the U.S. Department of Labor's Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers.

The Raise The Wage campaign gathered at the Secretary of State's office on July 15, to submit nearly 180,000 signatures to get State Question 832 on the ballot— that's nearly twice the required signatures.
The question will now be on the gubernatorial primary ballot.

The Executive Order said the OMWA would exclude federal and state employees, as well as employers making less than $100,000 or employing 10 or fewer people.

Counties, municipalities and school districts will be covered and the EO threatens a raise in taxes or a cut in services to afford this.

