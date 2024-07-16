RAISE WAGES? Thousands support minimum wage changes

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — One group wants Oklahoma to have a $15 minimum wage by the decade's end and they're taking it to the voters.

The Raise The Wage campaign gathered at the Secretary of State's office on July 15, to submit nearly 180,000 signatures to get State Question 832 on the November ballot— that's nearly twice the required signatures.

The state question proposes increasing the minimum wage from $7.25 an hour to $15 an hour by 2030, with future adjustments based on inflation.



PAST REPORTING >>> State Supreme Court clears way for vote on raising Oklahoma's minimum wage

“The costs of gas, groceries and housing have all gone up, but wages have largely stayed the same,” campaign spokesperson Amber England said. “Voters across the state are excited to vote yes to help lift the wages of workers doing essential jobs like caring for the most vulnerable among us in nursing homes and hospitals and those working in industries that care for Oklahoma’s young children in childcare.”

KFOR

The group said more than 320,000 Oklahomans would get a pay increase if this becomes law.

If passed, the wage would immediately rise to $9.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

