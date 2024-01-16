Gov. Stitt calling special session to reduce income tax

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt initiated a legislative special session to reduce income tax in the state.

The special session requires state legislatures to to begin Oklahoma's 59th Legislature on January 29.

Stitt said he is seeking a 0.25% reduction in personal income tax for all Oklahomans.

“From day one, I’ve called on the Legislature to give Oklahomans a much deserved tax cut," said Governor Stitt. "With record-breaking savings and a strong economic outlook, there's not time like the present to deliver a pay raise to all Oklahomans. Let’s get this across the finish line before we head into regular session."

Stitt said the state entered 2024 with $5.4 billion in savings and lowering the income tax would ease some financial burdens for some Oklahomans.

After the announcement of the special session Oklahoma House Democratic Leader Cyndi Munson said this is a political stunt on Stitt's behalf.

The Governor’s call for a Special Session to cut income taxes is just his latest political stunt, and it is not a genuine attempt to lower costs for Oklahoma families. We have not even completed our agency budget hearings to gain a comprehensive understanding of our state's fiscal picture, including the potential loss of federal dollars post-Covid.



We will have four months beginning February 5 to deliberate fiscal and policy ideas. Our job as legislators is to work through these important issues, as we are called to do every year. Instead, the Governor is asking us to waste time and taxpayer dollars by throwing ideas at the wall to see what sticks. It is unwise and fiscally irresponsible to ask the Legislature to haphazardly cut revenue.



Why does the Governor insist we keep doing what we’ve been doing when it hasn’t worked? It is time to invest in Oklahoma.

2 News will continue to follow this story.

Read the full Executive Order here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

