Gov. Kevin Stitt delivers State of the State address

OKLAHOMA, CITY — Reaffirming his message of making Oklahoma a top ten state, Governor Kevin Stitt pointed to a top two ranking in recidivism rates.

Gov. Stitt delivers State of the State address

“We are top ten in real GDP [Gross Domestic Product] growth, we are number six in lowest cost of living and number eight in energy affordability,” he said.

While promising to continue to prosecute criminals, he said he also stands for fair sentences and second chances.

“I knew I’d get the Democrats going in a second,” he joked.

Governor Stitt thanked law enforcement for a crackdown on illegal weed and a moratorium on new dispensary and grow licenses until 2026.

“Oklahoma has gone from having a reputation as the wild west of weed to now being viewed as some of the most effective enforcement and regulatory oversight in the nation,” Governor Stitt said.

The governor thanked lawmakers for passing tax credits for private and home schools, for lowering business taxes 2% and individual taxes 0.25%. He pushed again for even lower taxes after two failed special sessions on the matter.

“We don’t need more taxes, we need more taxpayers,” he said.

Stitt vowed to continue to offer Oklahoma National Guard support to secure the Mexico border and touted his newly-formed One Oklahoma Task Force. It was created last year, he said, to gain more clarity on law enforcement jurisdiction after the Supreme Courts’ McGirt Decision.

“It’s a decision that has rocked our state and caused division when previously there was none,” he said.

His strong disagreement to tribal jurisdiction has put Governor Stitt at odds with several tribal leaders.

“We have operated as one Oklahoma since statehood and it’s how we are going to operate as long as I’m governor,” he said.

Legislators in applause were not joined by tribal leaders in attendance.

One proposal not heard from Governor Stitt before was a request for legislators to create a Court of Chancery. That is a fairly uncommon court system currently in a few states like Delaware focused on business disputes. Texas approved a similar court last year.

