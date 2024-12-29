"Gotta start fresh": Sapulpa house fire results in total loss

SAPULPA, Okla — According to the Sapulpa Fire Department, one home in the city became engulfed in flames after a candle was left unattended- resulting in a total loss.

The chief of the fire department said the house did catch on fire quickly, but everyone made it out safely.

Dusty and Kalynn Rhodes lived in the Sapulpa home and say they hope others learn from their difficult lesson- not keeping an eye on candles.

“Everything we had is gone,” said Dusty. “Now we’ve gotta start fresh, and hopefully, it benefits us in the best way it possibly can.”

Kalynn said the reason everyone made it out safely is because the family followed a system.

“We made sure all the babies got out- all the babies were fine, and then made sure everybody else was safe," she said. "We had dogs in the backyard and once the fire people got here, we let them take control of everything and let them know there was dogs in the back.”

Dusty and Kalynn want to warn everyone to remember to keep an eye on their candles, too.

“Don’t leave them unattended because bad things can happen, like what happened today," said Dusty. “We had literally no time to react, it just caught the house on fire within minutes.”

“In less than 2.5 seconds,” said Kalynn.

The Red Cross provided funds to the family to make sure they could find a place to stay along with resources to reach out to regarding things like food and clothing.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

