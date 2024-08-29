GOODBYE, GROCERY TAX: What is still taxed & What shoppers think

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma said goodbye to the grocery tax on Aug. 29.

The state only eliminated the 4.5 percent sales tax for certain types of grocery items. Shoppers told 2 News this change is a huge relief for them and their families. They said a financial burden is now lifted off their shoulders.

Shoppers’ struggles

The U.S. Census Bureau reported in October 2023 that Oklahomans spend a weekly average of $279.16 on groceries—not far off from what the average U.S. household spends, which is about $270.

2 News caught up with Patricia, a shopper at Oasis Fresh Market, she spends about $350 each grocery trip. She’s said she's spent more on food as her child aged, telling us her average receipt was $175 two or three years ago.

Patricia felt eliminating this grocery tax would save her a lot of money each week.

“It makes me feel good because … you could save, you know, especially when you have family at home and everything, and things are so high,” she said. “And coming up from a family that we save and we bargain, so I would like to do that. They don’t even do the coupon basically anymore. But it’s just a good thing to where we can save money.”

2 News also ran into an Oasis customer named Mylikia, who has a “big household right now, like 5 to 6 people.” She said grocery prices “skyrocketed” because of COVID-19. “Not even groceries,” she added, “like tissues, household items as well.”

As for how much she tends to spend: “I say if you was like to go to the grocery store like once a month, that’ll be like $400-and-something, maybe $500, so it is kind of pricey when we going to the grocery store every month or just every day.”

As a single mother with four kids, not having to pay 4.5% more on certain groceries is a godsend.

“I feel like that’s gonna impact us in a very positive way because right now everything is high, inflation, groceries, you know, the taxes are high,” said Mylikia. “So, with them going away, I feel like that will help every family, community, and, you know, every race.”

Which items have no sales tax now?

The state sales tax is only eliminated for what Oklahoma said are “food and food ingredients.”

The new tax guidelines classify those as “substances in a (liquid, concentrated, solid, frozen, dried or dehydrated form) that are sold for ingestion or chewing by humans” and “consumed for their taste or nutritional value.”

Let's break it down— here's what’s not considered food or food ingredients:



Alcoholic beverages

Tobacco products

Dietary supplements

Marijuana, usable marijuana or marijuana-infused products

Over-the-counter medications with a drug facts or active ingredients label

Prepared food

“Prepared food” is anything meant to be consumed immediately on or off the seller’s property. It means a few other things:

Food sold in a heated state or to be heated by the seller; or

Food in which two or more ingredients are mixed or combined by the seller and sold as a single item; or

Food sold with eating utensils, plates, bowls, cups, glasses, napkins or straws provided by the seller.

The Oklahoma Tax Commission created an in-depth list highlighting which kinds of items shoppers have to pay state sales tax on.

Something to remember— local and excise taxes are still in effect for all items.

