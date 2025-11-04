Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
GONE BANANAS: South Tulsa bar searching for stolen gorilla

The Stumbling Monkey Bar
Ape stolen from Stumbling Monkey bar in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — The owners at The Stumbling Monkey Bar & Grill in south Tulsa are searching for their giant plush gorilla after they say a former employee stole it on Nov. 3.

Around 9:30 p.m., a man at the bar near 91st and Yale was seen on security footage grabbing a large stuffed gorilla and running out the door.

Ape stolen from Stumbling Monkey bar in south Tulsa

The bar owners filed a police report and believes they know the identity of the man who stole the ape and the woman who aided in the theft.

The owners said the stuffed animal is worth several hundred dollars and they're willing to press charges.

