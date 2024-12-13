'Going to be awesome': McAlester getting Amazon delivery station

MCALESTER, Okla. — City leaders announced on December 4 that an Amazon delivery Station is coming to McAlester at Steven Taylor Industrial Park off the Indian Nation Turnpike and Highway 31. Amazon Delivery stations are where orders are sorted and prepared for delivery to customers in the area.

Dianna Banta Lives in the area and said the new Amazon delivery station will make life easier.

KJRH

"It's going to be awesome to be able to create more jobs, help the people of McAlester get their packages faster, and create more opportunities for this town," said Banta.

City leaders said it will create about 40 new jobs. They said this would differ from Amazon's fulfillment centers, where people stow and pack packages.

This delivery station will be 40-80 thousand square feet. Banta said she's a fan of the location.

"I think it is going to be a great location because it won't be right in town, but it's still going to be a good distance from town," said Banta.

City Manager Dave Andren said it needs to be earlier to predict the economic impact on McAlester. But they expect it will bring in tax dollars to grow the area. However, people like Melodee Chapman question how Amazon will care for their employees.

KJRH

"If they treat them right and pay them decent, then that would be my question," said Chapman.

2 News called the City Manager, Dave Andren, to ask about financial compensation.

"We do know from Amazon's releases that the national average of pay is $22 an hour. We have not confirmed what that pay will be for us here," said Andren.

2 News contacted Amazon, which said it has no current information about pay for potential employees at this delivery station.

Banta says she's looking forward to seeing more Amazon smiles at her door.

"I think it's going to be great. I think it's going to continue to bring business to town and I think it's going to continue to bring opportunities," said Banta.

City leaders said they expect the facility to open in 12-18 months. To learn more about the announcement, click here.

