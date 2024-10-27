'Going and helping people' disaster Relief team leaves for Georgia

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Twenty-two Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief volunteers left for Georgia to help with hurricane relief efforts.

After Hurricane Helene caused disasters in the Southeast, Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief lent a hand. On October 26, they left for a weeklong trip to Sandersville, Georgia. Linda Biles is one of the volunteers who signed up.

“Sometimes people just need to know that somebody somewhere in the world somebody does care for them," said Biles.

Biles said she wanted to give what Claremore received.

KJRH

“We had a terrible tornado that hit Claremore, and we received help. And that helped me to have a greater appreciation of going and helping people," said Biles.

Biles said the team will cook meals and bring chainsaws to remove debris left behind by the hurricane. Randy Swift organized the team of Oklahomans.

“We get to arrive on scene and provide a care that is probably going to save them a lot of money because everything we do is free," said Swift.

Biles said she just wants to help whoever needs it.

“They’re no different than the people we see at the post office or the grocery store. They’re just more Americans that need help, and we just need to go”.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

