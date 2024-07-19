GLOBAL SYSTEM OUTAGE: Tulsa International Airport sees delays, other issues

TULSA, Okla. — Amid a widespread technology outage hitting media, banks, and airlines around the globe during the early hours of July 19, Tulsa International Airport saw delays and other issues, too.



MORE ABOUT THE OUTAGE >>> Widespread technology outage disrupts flights, banks, media outlets and companies around the world

Escalating disruptions continued hours after the technology company said it was gradually fixing an issue affecting access to Microsoft 365 apps and services.

The website DownDectector, which tracks user-reported internet outages, recorded growing outages in services at Visa, ADT security and Amazon, and airlines including American Airlines and Delta.

An official TIA statement sent to 2 News on Friday morning reads:

Due to global technology issues, we are seeing various airlines that operate out of TUL are starting to delay flights. At the moment, we are only seeing minor delays here in Tulsa. If you are flying out today, please check the status of your flight directly with your airline, as they will have the most up to date information.



Internet for the airlines is handled by a third party and not by the airport.



All of our dispatch systems are up and running and airport operations have not been impacted by the outage.

All this happened on a Friday morning as travelers began their weekend trips. The morning started smoothly at TIA, but soon, issues and lines piled up as more passengers arrived.

Those travelers at TIA encountered blue error screens at check-in kiosks downstairs in the reservations area. Long lines formed at check-in and reservation counters. Whatever backups there were for the TSA line, however, cleared out in due time.

There were only a handful of delayed and canceled flights out of Tulsa, but they caused headaches for those flyers affected.

While there were some reports of hospital systems across the country facing some issues, in Green Country, a Hillcrest HealthCare System representative told 2 News they experienced none. St. Francis Health System, on the other hand, told us the outage affected some of its systems but not all of them.

2 News is waiting for comment from Ascension St. John.

A supervisor at Tulsa Police Department headquarters reported no problems. Tulsa Fire Department, likewise, had none.

Microsoft 365 posted on X that the company was “working on rerouting the impacted traffic to alternate systems to alleviate impact in a more expedient fashion” and that they were “observing a positive trend in service availability.”

The company did not respond to a request for comment. It did not explain the cause of the outage further.

