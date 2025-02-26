Glenpool Public Schools pushing for $54M bond

GLENPOOL, Okla. — The Glenpool school district is advocating for a $54 million dollar bond to help revitalize its schools.

The bond is aiming to prioritize renovations in schools, including classrooms, offices, gyms, sports complexes and locker rooms.

It's a topic that hits close to home for Mary Roberts.

She said she has a 14-year-old son who’s into sports, but doesn’t always have the best resources to play them.

“Sports kids actually move out of our community to go to bigger schools and for us, we’re not gonna be that family who can afford to even do that," said Roberts. "Having this bond come in and just refresh our schools, our gyms- all of that just gives our kids more opportunity.”

She said that because of the community's growth, the city has to find a way to make sure everyone is accounted for.

“We just need to have more put into our community as our community is growing," she said. “I think it’s very important that we vote yes on this bond because it’s gonna keep our kids in our school district instead of moving out and finding better school districts who have better resources. We’re putting those resources back into our own school.”

Superintendent Curtis Layton agrees.

If passed, Layton said the high school will be getting a complete makeover.

"It's steadily grown from a very small town to a suburban school," he said. "With that comes growing pains in that you've gotta keep adding buildings, adding space."

He also said it's time for a makeover.

“This building that you’re sitting in here hasn’t really had a lot done to it since maybe the ’80s," said Layton.

One concern Glenpool residents had was if property taxes would go up.

“It’ll be the same rate that they’ve been paying in previous years, so they won’t see an increase in that, so our millage will stay exactly the same.”

He said that based on the assessed average property valuations and taxation over the past three years, taxes aren't projected to increase.

The vote for the bond will be held on March 4.

For more information on what the bond aims to do, you can visit the district's web page here.

