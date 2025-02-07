Glenpool community members concerned about small-town feel after city projects.

GLENPOOL, Okla. — Glenpool community members said they want to keep the small-town feel with their city expanding rapidly. This is after the construction of a $58 million wastewater plant started on top of an ongoing street project at 141st Street and U. S. 75 intersection. However, city leaders said their population could grow in the coming years and that more projects are needed to address it.

Carolyn Smith lives in Glenpool. She said her city used to be calm and quiet, like other small Oklahoma towns. Smith is one of the nearly 15,000 people who live in the growing area.

"There's a lot to Glenpool," said Smith.

City leaders said the population has grown by 30% in 15 years, so they need other potential projects, such as street widening near Highway 67 and Elwood and sidewalk additions near 145th and Main. However, Smith said all these projects have downsides.

"Any more of that, and you know, there's not a whole lot of small towns," said Smith

2 News Asked City Manager David Tillotson what his plan is to keep the small town feel with expansions.

"Emphasis internally on a lot of these different programs and create a culture and environment that people want to come out and be a part of what's happening in the city," said Tillotson.

Tillotson said the city is also working on a five-year plan to address the potential for even more growth in the coming years while keeping in mind the small-town feel for people like Smith.

"Only way we can go is keep going up," said Smith.

