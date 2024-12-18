GETTING CONNECTED: Cherokee Nation cell towers to bring service to 16 towns

STILLWELL, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation signed the "Cherokee Connect" initiative into law.

The legislation allocated $45 million dollars to build 15 cell towers for communities that don’t have access to cell service.

This isn't the first action the Cherokee Nation took to improve connectivity:

Cherokee Nation's $80 Million Dollar Broadband and Cell Service Investment

Below is a map showing where the Nation plans to build 15 cell towers. Because of the towers' locations, 16 towns will be able to receive cell service.

Lindsey Miller is part of the Cherokee Nation and lives in the Salem area.

She said she's excited to see the benefits of the new cell tower.

Being a strawberry farmer, she said getting a hold of people can be tough.

“You can’t get in communication with a deputy or a sheriff’s department because if something happens and you’re not in cell service, how’re you supposed to get help?” she said. “I love the initiative; I think it’s wonderful, and thank goodness!”

Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation Chuck Hoskin Jr. said the towers should be up and running by the summer of 2026.

“If you have that hard infrastructure like a cell tower, then you have the opportunity to make sure that these communities that were left behind in the 20th century aren’t left behind in the 21st century," he said. “We’ve got to decide whether we’re going to change the tide."

Mouse Chewey is the chairperson for the C.C. Camp Community Organization.

He said he is excited to walk people through the process of getting cell service when it becomes available.

”It’s just gonna be exciting to see those that haven’t had that opportunity," he said. "It’s something new. We’re fortunate enough to help them, walk them through it. It’s just gonna connect the communities.”

