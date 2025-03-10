'Generational wealth': Nowata farmer sees benefits of potential wind farm development

NOWATA, Okla. — Nowata County could soon be home to upward of 55,000 acres worth of wind farms.

With a population of just under ten thousand, not everyone supports the development. Eric Epperson knows that, but he wants to share his side, too.

“This is the home of the largest shallow oil field in the world. It’s been drained and so has the city. Here’s an opportunity to breathe a little life back into them," said Epperson.

Epperson first connected with 2 News Oklahoma's Stef Manchen through a Facebook post she made looking to listen to community concerns.

“I see you received a lot of questions about infrastructure, roads, you know, how that's gonna get done," he said. "As a former city manager, if you don't have an inflow of tax dollars, it’s hard to improve those things.”

2 News has been following the push for wind development's all across the state:

TURBINE TURBULENCE: Welch woman wants wind turbine despite neighbor's opposition

He believes the wind farms could be the answer.

"Would it be an opportunity that I would have gone and seeked? No, but we don’t have many opportunities coming to this part of the state in Nowata County.”

As a fifth-generation Nowata farmer, Epperson said he has a deep love and devotion to his community. While he wishes it could be a different kind of development, the farmer said this seems to be their best and only option.

KJRH

Multiple companies are scouting land in the county to build wind energy farms — Epperson has agreed to one company's deal. He hopes to get up to three windmills on his more than 500 acres.

Per his lease, one wind turbine would bring in $50,000 annually on a thirty-year contract. On top of that, Epperson would also earn royalties.

“That's generational wealth," he said. "That sets my son and my grandson the ability to save and keep the land that's been in my family for 5 generations... Those numbers would be more than I profit in one year.”

Those dollars would also be reinvested into Nowata, helping bridge the gaps in infrastructure and other issues across the community.

All that to say, Epperson is cautiously optimistic, as he said House Bill 2751 could take the opportunity away completely.

Local News Proposed bill would limit where wind turbines can go Douglas Braff

The bill looks to protect all property rights — of those in favor of and those against wind farm developments. It would put parameters in place for a turbine's distance from homes and other buildings, speed and population density.

But Epperson thinks this would be a missed opportunity for everyone on both sides of the issue.

While it's not yet on a county ballot, Epperson said just because he's opted into the plan, doesn't mean the next guy has to.

“I wanna say to my neighbors, you know, I support your decision. Please support mine," said Epperson.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

