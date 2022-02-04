Watch
Funeral for McAlester police officer to be held on Saturday

Kelley family
Danny Kelley
Posted at 6:30 AM, Feb 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-04 08:57:48-05

MCALESTER, Okla. — McAlester Police Officer Danny Kelley is being laid to rest on Saturday, Feb. 5.

Kelley passed away on Sunday, Jan. 30, at McAlester Regional Health Center after battling COVID-19 for weeks.

Kelley began his career in law enforcement as a reserve deputy for the Krebs Police Department. He later went to work for the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Department in 2000 as a deputy and served there until 2009.

Shortly after, Kelley joined the McAlester Police Department where he served for 13 years until his death.

The funeral services will be held at McAlester Expo Center at 2 p.m.

