Fundraising underway to get Eliot crossing guard a car

Posted at 9:48 PM, Apr 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-10 23:13:07-04

TULSA, Okla. — LaRhonda Steve has all the gear for a rainy day. Some boots, a parka with a hood, and a smile, but she’s missing something else; a car. She had one when she moved back to Tulsa a few years ago, but life got in the way and she had to give it up.

"[God] just put it on my heart, somebody is gonna help me get a car," Steve said.

That person came along, walking her dog in the Brookside neighborhood, right by Eliot Elementary, where Steve works as a crossing guard.

"I felt like God put us together for a reason," Terree Hooper said.

Hooper noticed Steve’s signature smile, and eventually struck up conversation. A greeting here, some small talk there, and eventually some deeper conversations, when Hooper would linger for a little while.

"I took it as, kind of, wanting more, and something just came over me and I just spilled part of my situation," Steve said.

"She’s asking for just something small, great gas mileage … she’s not even asking for it … but if she had her wish," Hooper said.

So far, they have raised about $3,000. They are aiming for something between $6,000 and $10,000.

Steve is planning a move soon, which means she will have to change bus routes. If she doesn’t get a car, she might have to leave her post at her beloved Eliot. That is the last resort.

"I just get a lot of love here," Steve said.

Hooper and Steve have only known each other for a few months, but between the two, the Oklahoma Standard shines.

"We’re blessed to bless others," Hooper said.

Hooper is "my angel. Nice, sweet, friendly, you name it, just a beautiful soul," Steve said.

This car search will eventually end, but the friendship will endure.

Those interested in donating to the fund can do so at this link.

