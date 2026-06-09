FULL MINDS AND BELLIES: Non-profit providing free summer learning and meal program

The Stored Goodness Inc. non-profit is making sure kids’ minds and bellies are staying full this summer at no cost to families.

The non-profit was founded in 2021 and has been working to expand its summer feeding and learning program.

This year, it started on June 2 and runs every week until August 6, Tuesday through Thursday.

Danielle McSpadden is a mother of seven, and said this program has helped her tremendously.

“My kids will come here, and they eat lunch, and then also, before they leave, they eat a snack too," she said. "So it takes at least that burden off in the summer because we know we're going to come here and eat lunch, and I don't have to worry about groceries.”

She also said the program helps to keep their minds working while they're out of school, which she says is rare to find with a food program.

“Being here where they can keep learning and keep socializing and growing as people and get the food is just a great opportunity," she said. "You'll either be asked to send a lunch, and they'll do some learning there, or they just feed your kid, and you leave."

Executive Director Montoyria Jones said she wants to give back to those who need it the most.

“Each week we have a focus area," she said. "Last week we did leadership and community, this week is about health and nutrition, and we also have entrepreneur week as well."

She said that due to her non-profit being able to get the funds needed to hold this program, no parent has to pay any kind of money.

“With this program, it's more structured," she said. "That way the kiddos are getting something that they wouldn't typically get during the summer.”

If you're interested in helping keep this program free for parents, Jones said people can donate funds to the non-profit.

Jones said this is just a small part of what the community does for children, but she wants to do even more.

She's also looking for funds to eventually start the organization's own community center.

Other organizations people can reach out to for food assistance are Tulsa Public Schools and the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.

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“Whatever you can do, bring your kids out," said McSpadden. "It's worth it.

If you're interested in applying to the program, you can apply here.

Isabel Flores is your North & East Tulsa reporter. Is there something you think she should know about or look into? You can email her at Isabel.Flores@kjrh.com.

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