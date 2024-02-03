Friends, family of Cassidy Ritchie memorialize her with roadside cross

TULSA, Okla. — It took some work, hammering the hand-made cross into the ground, but Friday afternoon, Cassidy Ritchie's friends and family, accomplished their goal. Immortalizing the woman they loved, near the spot where she was found dead.

Investigators found Ritchie's body under a pile of clothes, inside her wrecked Chrysler Pacifica.

"That’s where she was last, and we just wanna be where she was," Ritchie's son, Joey David, said "We wanted her to know, all the family was there, and we care for her still."

Chris Morland and Ritchie were married Jan. 7. Just about ten days later, things went quiet. Last Sunday, investigators found her dead inside a car left in rural Catoosa. Morland was arrested on a complaint of murdering Ritchie. His bond is set at $5 million.

David offered advice for domestic violence victims.

"I'd tell them, you might think you're trapped, or you can't escape in any way, but, there are people out there, there are resources," David said, "Even if it's just your friends or family. Someone out there will listen to you .... and hear what you have to say, and they will be willing to help."

The ceremony was simple but heartfelt. Ending in a moment of prayer from Ritchie’s daughter.

"God, just thank you so much for letting her live a wonderful life," she said.

The cross is located on Highway 412, east of the I Don't Care Bar and Grill.

