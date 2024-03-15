Free rides from Bartlesville Police Department on St. Patrick's Day weekend

TULSA, Okla. — St. Patrick’s Day celebrations kick off this weekend at bars and restaurants all over the country.

The Bartlesville Police Department is taking a unique approach to those who party a little too hard.

The BPD is celebrating the leprechaun by offering free rides this weekend. Captain Daniel Elkins wants everyone to be happy and safe on the holiday.

"To keep our streets safe for everybody and to provide just another service to the citizens," Elkins said.

Here's how it works:

On March 17 and 18, from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., you can call BPD at 918-338-4002 and get a free ride home.

All you have to do is say that you want to "take the chief up on his offer to arrive safe." After that, an officer will come to you and drive you home within the city limits.

Tracy Carstensen, owner of Remi's Arcade and Bistro is glad her customers will have this option.

"So we are just thrilled to have these events and happy to know that if anyone feels like they have imbibed a little bit too much, they can always make a phone call and get a safe ride home," Carstensen said.

BPD told 2 News that when they first started this service, some people thought it was too good to be true and were calling them dares.

Remi's Arcade and Bistro even has a sign from BPD to let people know that free rides are an option, even if they've gotten a little too lucky on the holiday.

Jaci Baginski works at the arcade. She said she's glad to see the law informant lending a hand.

"I think that's awesome honestly like our community just coming together making sure everybody is safe" Baginski said.

Elkins wants everyone to know the dangers of drunk driving.

"Every year we have multiple injury accidents from drunk drivers, so we just to minimize that as much as possible, "Elkins said.

