Four arrested following additional burglary at Promenade Mall

TULSA, Okla. — Four people are in custody after allegedly stealing copper and pipe from the Promenade Mall.

According to a Facebook post from the Tulsa Police Department, an officer noticed a black truck circling the empty mall parking lot at around 4:15 a.m. on Monday.

During the stop, the officer found large amounts of copper wire, pipe, and other items from inside the mall. Five people were inside the truck, and four were arrested. The fifth was later released from custody.

Summer Agustin, Francisco Gonzalez, Jonathon Mendoza, and Jennifer McLaughlin face multiple charges, including second-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit a felony, and possession of stolen copper.

The arresting officer, Officer Tilley, has made five previous arrests at the Promenade Mall. 2 News Oklahoma reported on one of those arrests last month, when a couple was caught trying to steal copper.

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