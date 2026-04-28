PAY TOLLS SCAM: State officials issue warning, claim texts contain fake payment links

Have you received a text message claiming that you owe toll fees?

It's a scam, according to state officials.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority collects toll fees through mail or through a registered PikePass account. You will never receive a text message about collecting fees.

If you receive the text, do not click on the link. It's an attempt to gather your personal information and take your money. Also, do not click on the phone number in the text message. If you have questions, call the OTA directly at 1-800-745-3727.

This is a common tactic among scammers. 2 News Oklahoma's Cathy Tatom reported on one round of fake toll text messages earlier this month.

Another popular tactic is using email to warn you about an "issue with your delivery." When you receive an email or text message that you are unsure of, always double-check the sender's information. Never click on links or phone numbers, and never engage with the scammer if you know it's a fake text.

Spotting text and email scams

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

