Couple arrested, accused of stealing copper from Promenade Mall

TULSA, Okla. — Two people are in custody after Tulsa police say they were caught trying to steal copper from the old Promenade Mall.

Officers responded to the building just after midnight on March 25. They found that one of the sealed doors had been opened, and they heard the sound of a saw.

Inside, they found 58-year-old Mitchell Hauke and 48-year-old Robbie Stedman hiding behind an old video game. A large amount of copper had been loaded onto a car.

Hauke and Stedman both face several charges, including second-degree burglary after former conviction of a felony, larceny, and possession of burglary tools.

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