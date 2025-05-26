Fort Gibson's resilience shines through as dam experiences rockslide

FORT GIBSON, Okla — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) responded to a rockslide that started early Sunday morning.

ODOT reported that SH-80 lanes are all closed for the safety of residents to make sure roads are cleared in case the problem gets worse as more storms are predicted to pass through.

Tambra Blackwell is the owner of Blackwell’s Dam River Trading Post along with her husband.

She said he got to get a glimpse of the rockslide before SH-80 was closed down.

Some of his pictures can be seen below:

While Blackwell understands the reason for the closure, she can't help but think about everything else the city's gone through recently, including storms, tornadoes and flooding.

“It’s just like one thing after another, you know this is our livelihood," she said. “Everything hurts a little bit of your business when they only have one way in, one way out.”

While residents agree the closures do pose an inconvenience, ODOT wants to prioritize people's safety and asks everyone to obey the roadblocks.

Other residents agree that mother nature doesn't seem to be on Fort Gibson's side this weather season.

“I’m just real tired of the weather being like this," said Donald James Ford. "Can’t get out and do anything, and right now the power’s off.”

Ford has lived in Fort Gibson his whole life, but feels that the city has changed.

“In this area, it seems like the power goes out every time a little windstorm comes or anything," he said. "It kinda gets old after a while.”

OG&E confirmed Sunday afternoon's outages were due to weather conditions. They are monitoring for other possible outages as more storms are predicted to roll through.

