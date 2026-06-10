Former Oklahoma State Head Football Coach Bob Simmons dies

STILLWATER, Okla. — Former OSU Head Football Coach Bob Simmons has died at age 77.

In a Facebook post, Oklahoma State football said it was saddened by the loss of Simmons.

Simmons led the Cowboys from 1995 to 2000 and was named the Big 12 Coach of the Year in 1997.

Simmons was the linebackers coach for the University of Colorado during its National Title run in 1990.

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