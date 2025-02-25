'Forever changed': Funeral held for Holland Hall teen killed in wreck

TULSA, Okla. — Friends, family, and classmates remember the life of a teen girl killed in a devastating wreck. 2 News told you when Mollie Buffington and Claire Esmond died near 91st and Riverside earlier this month. On Feb. 25, Buffington was laid to rest.

A table filled with memories, pictures and a jersey was set up at Mollie Buffington’s funeral.

CHRISTOPHER MCCONNELL/Holland Hall

The 17-year-old, in her obituary, was known to have an absolute love for giving and an enormous heart that radiated kindness.

Those sentiments were repeated on her locker as students left flowers and wrote memories on -post it notes.

“Everyone has been so kind, and people have reached out from all over Tulsa and beyond Tulsa to offer their love and their prayers and support,” said J.P. Culley.

J.P. Culley, Head of School at Holland Hall, says they’ve seen an enormous outpouring from he community after Buffington and Esmond passed away and at Buffington’s funeral service held on campus.

As the school community mourns, the campus’ gathering spots have turned into havens for students to lean on each other like in the Barnard Commons where tables are set up for students to share memories.

Two teddy bears are set up in the Junior corner where Buffington and Esmond would normally be during their morning meeting.

CHRISTOPHER MCCONNELL/Holland Hall



“We continue to hold our arms around one another and walk through this time together forever changed, but always remembering these incredible students and the impact that their lives have had on us will continue to have on us,” said Culley.

2 News was there when the 17-year-olds were killed in a wreck near 91st and Riverside on Feb. 13. Police say their Tesla hit an embankment and rolled into the creek. Buffington and Esmond were passengers. The teen driver was critically injured and rushed to the hospital.

2 News’ Naomi Keitt called Tulsa Police on Feb. 25 for an update on her condition. Police say they didn’t have an update but that the teen is still alive.

In a statement, Culley said in part, “She’s being taken wonderful care of at the hospital and surrounded with all kinds of love and incredible expertise.”

At the crash site, there’s a growing memorial near 91st and Riverside. There are crosses in place with Mollie and Claire’s names in white, along with several bouquets of flowers.

KJRH

As the school and the girls’ families walk through this tragedy, school leaders are learning on the community for support.

“I ask that you keep those coming as it’s a challenging week for us as we celebrate the lives of Mollie, and of Claire,” said Culley.

