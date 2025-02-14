Watch Now
Tulsa Police investigating deadly crash in south Tulsa

KJRH
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are on the scene of a deadly crash near 91st Street and Riverside.

Police said a vehicle with three passengers rolled over near a creek late Thursday after hitting an embankment.

TPD said two people died in the crash.

81st to 91st Northbound are closed. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

