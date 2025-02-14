Tulsa Police investigating deadly crash in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are on the scene of a deadly crash near 91st Street and Riverside.
Police said a vehicle with three passengers rolled over near a creek late Thursday after hitting an embankment.
TPD said two people died in the crash.
81st to 91st Northbound are closed. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
