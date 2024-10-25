FOCUS ON LITERACY: Muskogee Public Schools launches Read.Play.Talk initiative

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Muskogee Public School District is launching a new program focused on student literacy. The goal is to foster student’s love of reading and learning.

2 News listened to two librarians who say the new endeavor will ultimately lead to more successful students.

Inside Mrs. Landers's library, a group of first-grade students is reviewing the book of the day. The Tony Goetz Elementary School librarian is one of nine in the district excited about a new endeavor that will take the library on the road.

“It is like a fulfillment of so much work we have put into trying to achieve this dream,” said Gina Batie.

Gina Batie is the librarian at Cherokee Elementary and the district’s Teacher of the Year. She says the book bus is a new way to expand students' access to books across Muskogee Public Schools.

“Our overall goal is to really try to build our student’s home libraries because that’s like the number one indicator is access to print,” said Batie. “If you have access to print your reading and your vocabulary is going to be so much higher than if you don’t have that.”

The inside of the bus isn’t quite finished just yet, but once it’s up and running, students will be able to get free books inside and even sit inside and read with their librarians, family, and friends.

The book bus is a part of the Read.Play.Talk initiative. Mandy Cumbey says each of these steps helps develop a student’s language skills.

“With their social interactions, vocabulary is just a huge part of everything that we do,” said Mandy Cumbey.

Cumbey is the Site Educator of the Year and the librarian at Sadler Arts Academy. She says the goal is ultimately to set students up for success.

“Students who are immersed in books at a young age typically will have a better vocabulary and will succeed and do better in school as they get older,” said Cumbey.

The book bus should be up and running by Spring 2025. It will be out on weekends, for special events, and during summer break.

