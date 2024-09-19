Watch Now
FLOURISHING IN THE 918: Couple runs sourdough bakery downtown

Brodie Myers
TULSA, Okla. — Tucked into the skyscrapers of Downtown Tulsa is a bakery specializing in sourdough.

“The key about sourdough, it’s all about timing,” co-owner Lawrence MacAlpine said.

As chance would have it, timing was also the key to the MacAlpine family’s move to Tulsa.

Lawrence and Breanna were living in Maine a few years ago.

“It was quite dead and cold in Maine at the time,” Lawrence said, “It was the middle of winter, so Tulsa looked pretty good compared to that.”

When Lawrence suggested a move to Tulsa, Breanna was shocked.

“Like it felt really random. I had never been to Tulsa before,” Breanna said.

The Tulsa Remote program caught their eye, and they moved to Green Country.

“We tried out Tulsa, and we really fell in love right away,” Breanna said.

After some test runs and some encouragement from friends, the MacAlpines opened up Slate Sourdough.

Sourdough wasn’t just some arbitrary choice. They see it as something very special.

“We actually only eat sourdough,” Breanna said, “For some people …. you feel better when you eat it.”

It doesn’t stop at bread loaves. Slate serves sourdough coffee cake, cookies and cinnamon rolls.

The opportunity got them to Tulsa, but the people kept them around.

“We’ve made a lot of really good friends here; that would be hard to leave if we ever tried,” Lawrence said.

The bakery is open on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. until it sells out. Just one item on the menu costs more than $12.

“I don’t think you should pay $20 for a loaf of bread; this isn’t California,” Lawrence said.

Nope. It’s Tulsa.

