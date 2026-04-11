COWETA, Okla — The City of Coweta announced Friday that a stormdrain had dislodged, leading to a massive amount of flooding.

It led to a road closure at 289th East Avenue between 131st and Highway 51.

Neighbors said they aren't strangers to this kind of flooding.

“It's a culvert instead of a bridge, it needs a bridge," said Coweta resident Stanley Chadic. "There's too much water that comes through, and it backs up plumbing up to our property back here, and floods at least once a year. And we've been trying to get them to fix it for years.”

WATCH: FLOODING: Coweta storm pipe dislodges, causing massive flooding:

FLOODING: Coweta storm pipe dislodges, causing massive flooding

His wife Myria Chadic echoes the sentiment.

“It's been probably about every year at least," she said. "We have at least once or twice it will get to when we can't get out.”

Neighbors like the Chadics said the flooding has progressively gotten worse with each passing year.

FLORES: “How does that make you feel to be seeing this each and every year, again and again?”

STANLEY: “We're used to it.”

MYRIA: “I feel like I don't want to pay my taxes, because that's, you know, my taxes go on my roads, and they haven't got our road work. We have to take care of our own road.”

2 News reached out to the City of Coweta for an update and was told while some of their crews did help with moving the culvert out of the way, it is a county road.

2 News also reached out to the Wagoner County Emergency manager and as of right now, he’s unsure as to when the road will open back up, but he said crews were working on clean-up.

We will keep you updated on any new information we receive.

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