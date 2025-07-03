FIRST SPLASH: Chamberlain Pool opens in time for summer

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa opened its newest pool just before July 4.

The public pool is at Chamberlain Park near MLK Jr. Blvd and 49th Street North. It was funded with $3.4 million from the third installment of Improve Our Tulsa.

The new pool includes:



A full-size community pool with modern design features

A bathhouse with restrooms and changing rooms

Equipment and mechanical buildings

Security lighting and accessible walkways

Shade structures and seating areas for families

"This pool is a clear statement from the City of Tulsa and community about how we can invest in our neighborhoods and invest in our kids," Mayor Monroe Nichols said. "For too long, North Tulsa went without these kinds of investments, and the pool at Chamberlain Park represents a new chapter where we prioritize Tulsa youth and provide additional opportunities for our children and families in Tulsa.”

Chamberlain Pool will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It's $3 to enter, and children under four years old are let in for free.

City pools have to be open on a staggered schedule due to a lack of lifeguards. If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a lifeguard for the city, click here.

