Fire Station One in Bixby to open with in-house training features

TULSA, Okla. — The rapidly growing community of Bixby will soon have a new fire station. Leaders announcedplans to build it more than a year ago.

The station is set to open in mid or late April with quite a few upgrades. Interim Fire Chief Joe Sherrell said it'll be more than just a fire station.

"It incorporates an emergency operations center on the administrative side of the building which will allow the operating of management disasters," said Sherrel.

For disasters like the flooding in May 2019, 2 News was there as Bixby residents evacuated their homes that summer.

Chief Sherrell said the combined fire and emergency operations building will provide maximum convenience for the firefighters.

"151st street is a major street, so you don't have to navigate the downtown streets to get to the main street, so they should be able to get out of the station faster and in route quicker," said Sherrell.

The station will be able to house 14 firefighters and 10 emergency vehicles. The Bixby Fire Department told 2 News that all construction has gone smoothly and that they are ready to use the new training tower.

The training tower is a four-story building attached to the station where they can practice different situations. This method of training is the first of its kind ever in a Bixby fire station.

Chief Sherrell said this tower will provide a huge convenience.

"It gives the opportunity for them to train here we don't have to go somewhere else to do it" said Sherrell.

Sherrell said the new station and feature are necessary and exciting changes as they grow.

"It's exciting. It's been a long process from the design phase to seeing it come and actually seeing the building here, so I'm excited, and the department is excited," Sherrell said.

The only things the station needs for operation are the main door and furniture.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

