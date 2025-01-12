Fire prompts evacuation at Sapulpa apartment complex

Firefighters are investigating what appears to be an electrical fire at the Garden Park Apartments in Sapulpa.

The fire started around 1 p.m. on Jan. 11. Firefighters evacuated several units at the complex to investigate whether it had spread.

2 News spoke with the Fire Chief, who said the fire started in a bathroom vent. He said the fire spread into the attic, which contained exposed wires, so power was cut to the unit.

2 News also spoke with Maria White, whose sister owns the unit that caught fire. She said her sister would be displaced while the apartment was repaired.

"I'm going to be here for her every step of the way. My family and her family are going to stick together through every step of the process," White said.

The Fire Marshall will investigate further, but firefighters say the cause does not appear suspicious.

The Garden Park Apartments are located near Hickory Street and Jackson Avenue in Sapulpa.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

