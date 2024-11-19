Tulsa fire putting out blaze in west Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department worked to put out a fire in west Tulsa at Axel Royal Oil & Grease facility.
The company told us that the fire started after petroleum products caught fire in a tank farm area. However, the cause is still not known.
TFD's Andy Little told us they got to the scene just before 10 a.m. when pretty much all of Green Country could see that massive smoke trail.
No injuries were reported and everyone in the area was evacuated including some neighboring buildings.
Crews were able to gain control of the flames and keep the smoke plume down to a much lower level.
Nearby Holly refinery also sent fire crews over to the fire with a truck full of retardant foam.
Little said the Holly refinery crew will operate under TFD hazmat team since Holly has a large stock of the foam.
We are still waiting for TFD to officially say the fire is contained.
