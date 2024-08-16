Fetus discovered inside residence hall bathroom at NSU

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Students reacted after a someone found a fetus in a bathroom on campus at Northeastern State University.

NSU President Rodney Hanley announced the discovery in a post on Facebook.

Investigators said it was found in a community bathroom at a residence hall.

Shortly after the discovery a search started for the mother, they said later came forward looking for medical help.

As the news made its way across campus, students reacted with sadness and concern.

"I don't really understand how someone could do that, and I think there are a lot of better ways that it could have been handled for sure," said Madelyn Messenger.

Messenger and her friend, Braedyn Sheofee tried to process how something like this could happen.

"If it was a miscarriage, that is so heartbreaking and it sucks really bad. If you knew about it, then you need to tell people obviously and you don't need to try and hide it and you obviously don't need to do it in a place like this because it's going to get out and it's going to be talked about this whole next week," said Sheofee.

Despite not knowing the details, both women said they feel compassion for the mother involved.

"I don't really know much about the situation in order to go in-depth about it, but I just think that as a women if that ever happened to me I don't know if I could free myself from guilt if I ever did that," said Messenger.

The university said it's fully cooperating with the OSBI.

Hanley urged anyone with concerns to contact the university's counseling services or the university police department.

