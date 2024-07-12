Female business owners elevating the Ten District in Jenks

JENKS, Okla. — The city of Jenks is bursting with new development, and behind some of the new shops are nearly a dozen female business owners.

“I think it’s fantastic when women really, realize their superpower and decide that yes, I have a dream and yes, I’m going to follow it. It just takes initiative and planning and identifying your resources and identifying your team,” said Christy Lindsay.

Lindsay is the owner of Cedar & Lily along Main Street in Jenks.

She is one of a dozen female business owners who recognize the importance of catering to a certain core consumer group.



All of the female merchants in the Ten District work hard to create the perfect shopping experience and it starts when you walk in the door.

Just across the street from Cedar & Lily sits Motley Market.

Co-owners, Tatum Roberts and Tracie Burgess love empowering other women in business.

“We have to be each other’s hype women. Being a woman is hard sometimes so you know we are there to help build your confidence and when you leave Motley, we hope you leave feeling like you can conquer the world,” said Roberts.

Burgess agrees.

“We have always said that if one succeeds then everybody is going to succeed down here so it’s key that we make sure we feel a community and a comradery and everybody is sending others to each others stores because we all went to make sure that everybody is successful here,” she said.

Lauren Kannady co-owns nearby Lenny Lane – a soon-to-be high-end shopping experience.

“It is amazing to be surrounded by women, and to us it’s community over competition all day long,” said Kannady.

Just down the street sits cookiedoodle and Kitch Café both owned by Abby Nein.

“I am definitely encouraged and inspired by the women that we have in our community and I think it’s a great time for women leaders to step up and show the kind of value that we can bring,” said Nein.

All of these stores are new concepts except for one.

During the development of the Ten District, organizers purchased software to track consumer data.

They found that primary buyers were typically work-day drive moms who now work from home, or women in their 30’s and older who prefer to shop locally.

