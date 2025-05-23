FEMA assistance approved for damage in 7 counties from March wildfires

FEMA assistance has been approved for people living in 7 counties impacted by wildfires in March 2025. Governor Kevin Stitt requested assistance on March 21.

Individuals and business owners in Cleveland, Creek, Lincoln, Logan, Oklahoma, Pawnee, and Payne counties now qualify for disaster aid. The approval comes two months after the fires, which killed four people and injured more than 200 others. The fires burned from March 14 to 21.

Previous Coverage >>> Four people killed in wildfires, 400 homes damaged

The approval provides FEMA assistance for housing repairs and temporary housing, and low-interest loans from the SBA to repair or replace damaged property. It also provides disaster unemployment assistance and grants for serious needs.

Individuals or business owners needing assistance are asked to call 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) or visit www.disasterassistance.gov. The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management said additional counties could be added to the declaration.

Additional Coverage >>> Evacuations in Pawnee County, more fires spark in Green Country

Additional assistance was approved earlier this week. Small Business Administration Disaster Loan Assistance was approved for Creek, Lincoln, Logan, Pawnee, and Payne counties. Fire Management Assistance Grants were approved for 14 individual fires in Creek, Cleveland, Dewey, Grady, Lincoln, Oklahoma, Pawnee, Payne, Pottawatomie, Rogers Mills, and Stephens counties.

