March 19th

6:30 a.m.

Fires near Westport are close to the highway:

WILDFIRES: Pawnee County

6:15 a.m.

Crews are monitoring a fire near Keystone Dam

WILDFIRES: Near Keystone Dam

5:00 a.m.

Evacuations ordered in Pawnee County

South of 412 from 312th W Ave East to Blacksmith Rd

Crews have closed Highway 412 in the area as they battle the fire.

WIldfires in Pawnee

Strong winds and a Red Flag Fire Warning are causing dangerous conditions across Green Country