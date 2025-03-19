Red Flag Warning Continues Today

*** RED FLAG WARNING FOR NE OKLAHOMA UNTIL 1 PM WEDNESDAY ***

*** WIND ADVISORY FOR ALL OF GREEN COUNTRY UNTIL 7 PM WEDNESDAY ***

Fire weather continues to be a concern with strong southwest winds this morning. Relative humidity 15-25%. We will see a wind shift as a cold front moves in. Be ready for a noticeable temperature drop with temps staying in the 40s Wednesday afternoon. Wind chill values in the 30s will be likely as northwest winds of 25-40 mph gust in the 40-55 mph range.

Wrap around moisture will keep clouds in the area with even a chance for some light rain near/north of HWY 412. Keep the coat/jacket with you throughout the day, and those of you north grab an umbrella as well

Back to sunshine on Thursday and thankfully lighter winds! The first day of Spring! Lows down to the low/mid 30s with highs in the low/mid 60s.

Lows down to the mid 40s on Friday, then highs in the low 70s. Partly cloudy skies. Windy again with gusts 30-40 mph pulling out of the south, then shifting out of the northwest as another front moves in. Fire danger will need to be monitored.

For Saturday, lows in the low 40s, then highs around 72° with mostly sunny skies. A storm system will arrive Saturday night into Sunday bringing a chance for a few showers and storms. Right now a few marginally strong to severe storms (hail threat) looks possible. I don't anticipate a higher severe threat, but we'll keep monitoring. Lows Sunday in the lower 50s and then highs to remain in the low 70s.

