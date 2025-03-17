FEMA assesses damage after fire rips through Mannford

MANNFORD, Okla — Residents in Mannford are dealing with the aftermath of wildfires that burned homes and businesses on March 14.

Mannford city officials said FEMA arrived on March 17 to assess the damage. Officials also said they should be back on March 19.

2 News' Isabel Flores spoke with Mike Cavenah.

He lost his home during the fire but said he's one of the lucky ones.

“I’m fine, I’m fully covered, I’m gonna recover from this, I’ll be fine, but there’s a lot that aren’t," said Cavenah. "I brought some empty totes to these houses down here and they said we don’t have anything left to put in the totes.”

He said looking back, he’s just lucky that he and his family are safe.

“You don’t think it’s gonna happen to you," said Cavenah. "When I left, I had time to pull my trailer out, I could’ve went and got my guns and all that stuff.”

He said he realized it was all replaceable- what matters most is family.

2 News confirmed with the Chief of Police, Jerry Ridley, that FEMA was in town.

"They just did an assessment of the area, trying to see what the damage looked like, see how much damage was done, trying to find out how many of the residents did not have insurance," he said. "They are going to try to be back Wednesday."

Ridley said he was taken aback by the damages the fire caused.

“It is more destruction than what I had anticipated when the fire first broke out," he said.

Mike Cavenah agrees.

“It’s sad for this small town," he said. "I mean it could’ve been worse, it could’ve been a lot worse.”

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

